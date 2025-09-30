The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beverly Webman's avatar
Beverly Webman
10m

And because of the information silo's. at least half of the country will not know that the retrumplicans are lying about healthcare to illegal aliens. What do we do about that?

1 reply
McRob1234's avatar
McRob1234
10mEdited

The point of the lie is to have a convenient fantasy available so that the MAGA and MAGA curious crowds will blame Democrats for the fact that the Republicans the former voted for are too inept to pass a budget and too diabolical to care about Americans needing basic services. That and frustrations over government gridlock will reinforce the notion that a dictator like Trump is needed. Last, the MAGA crowds WANT to be lied to.

9 more comments...

