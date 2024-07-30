Playback speed
Revenge of the Childless Sociopaths

A.B. Stoddard
and
Will Saletan
Jul 30, 2024
A.B. and Will take over for Mona who is our this week to discuss the veepstakes, the case for Pete Buttigieg, and J.D. Vance's attacks on cat ladies.

Just Between Us is a podcast exclusively for members of Bulwark+ featuring Mona Charen and her Bulwark colleagues unburdening themselves each Tuesday evening. To listen to this episode become a Bulwark+ member today.

The Bulwark
Just Between Us
Audio
Mona Charen is joined by her Bulwark colleagues to unburden themselves on this members-only podcast. Join them Tuesdays.
