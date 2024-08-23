Recently in The Bulwark:

IF YOU WERE A SKEPTIC BACK IN JUNE when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. insisted he was not running for president to be a spoiler, pat yourself on the back. Whatever his followers may have believed, whatever he himself may have professed to believe, if he endorses Donald Trump on Friday, as he is expected to do, his real intentions will have been laid bare. With Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, and with Kennedy’s own fundraising drying up, MAGA world is his refuge.

HE SAID HE LIKED “WHITE-GUY TACOS.” “What does that mean, like mayonnaise and tuna?” she interrupted. “Pretty much ground beef and cheese,” he said. “Do you put any flavor in it?” she asked, trying again. “Uh no,” he replied, adding that “black pepper is the top of the spice level in Minnesota.” By then she had burst out laughing. In a movie, this would have been the “meet cute” scene at a restaurant. In reality, it was a conversation between Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, shortly after she picked him as her running mate. In politics, it was the perfect metaphor for the Democrats’ fusion ticket: Northern California + Southern Minnesota, with food preferences as diverse as America.

BLINK TWICE FEELS DISTINCTLY LIKE the product of an era that’s just passed. It’s like someone decided to make a movie after first seeing Get Out (2017), Jordan Peele’s masterpiece of horror about an African-American man trapped by a white family seeking to steal his body, then absorbing the various #MeToo scandals that followed the 2017 Harvey Weinstein accusations, and then finding themselves outraged by the revelations about Epstein Island that came to light following that predator’s arrest in 2019. It’s a horror movie about repressed trauma, like Hereditary (2018)! There’s even a brunch joke tossed in toward the end for good measure.

Happy Friday! If you stayed up for VP Harris’s acceptance speech and our livestream, you did get a surprise guest: me! If you missed out, you can catch up here.

..and if you can’t get enough Jim… I also joined Sonny and Andrew to talk about the rambling and crazy RFK suspension / endorsement press conference. Apparently, food safety is RFK’s Slovenia and he’s “choosing to trust” that Trump will honor his promise. Good luck with that one, Robert.

One of Scottie Scheffler’s arresting officers… just got arrested himself.

Michigan man who self-published book about Jan. 6…. arrested on felony charges (WUSA9)

White House lawyers who advised Reagan, Bush… endorse Harris over Trump in 2024 showdown (Fox News)

Trump’s clean-up attempts… keep backfiring and make it worse. You hate to see it.

Matt Labash on Night 4… in the NYTimes: “God bless Adam Kinzinger for telling the truth about his (and my) party, now corrupted to its core. MAGA snowflakes get triggered by him, suggesting he’s a RINO Judas. But the actual reason they hate him is that he reminds them of something they abandoned years ago: their integrity.”

Walz going to Runza… versus Vance getting donuts. Such a stark difference, not just in personality, but in staffing.

