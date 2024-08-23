Playback speed
A.B. Stoddard: Only in America

Tim Miller
and
A.B. Stoddard
Aug 23, 2024
∙ Paid
168
Kamala delivered a real work of art—a perfect American story filled with love of country, democracy, family, and the pursuit of big dreams. She also spoke to the center of the electorate, and conveyed a strength to take on the bullies and protect the nation, all with a feminine touch. Meanwhile, the sitting black VP has positioned herself as the challenger against an incumbent Trump, infuriating him in the process.

A.B. Stoddard joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

show notes:
Elaina Plott Calabro interview about Kamala that Tim referenced
Tim's music playlist


Appears in episode
A.B. Stoddard
Tim Miller
