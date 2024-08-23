A.B. Stoddard: Only in America

Kamala delivered a real work of art—a perfect American story filled with love of country, democracy, family, and the pursuit of big dreams. She also spoke to the center of the electorate, and conveyed a strength to take on the bullies and protect the nation, all with a feminine touch. Meanwhile, the sitting black VP has positioned herself as the challenger against an incumbent Trump, infuriating him in the process.

A.B. Stoddard joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

Leave a comment

show notes:

Elaina Plott Calabro interview about Kamala that Tim referenced

Tim's music playlist



Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.