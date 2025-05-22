Jonathan Chait: House GOP Doesn't Care How Bad the Bill Is

Republicans moved at such lightning speed that even they don't know how many people would lose health insurance— or how much they'd be spiking the deficit with their highly risky and big, ugly turd of a bill. And they don't care because they're cosmically committed to stopping the government from making rich people pay for healthcare for people who aren't. Plus, Dem leaders have an age culture problem, environmental groups are stuck in a Ralph Nader time-warp, and the danger of radical politics and supporting Hamas hits home on the streets of DC.

Jonathan Chait joins join Tim Miller.



