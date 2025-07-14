With the Epstein case, the conspirator-in-chief has finally found a hoax that MAGA isn't buying—and he's risking his credibility among his newer supporters in the manosphere by continuing to hawk it. Meanwhile, Trump may have figured out that Putin has not been nice to him. Plus, troops are still in Los Angeles, immigration laws meant for the border are…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
Bill Kristol: Has Trump Trapped Himself?
Jul 14, 2025
∙ Paid
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy. An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes