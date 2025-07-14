The Bulwark

Bill Kristol: Has Trump Trapped Himself?

Tim Miller
William Kristol
Jul 14, 2025
With the Epstein case, the conspirator-in-chief has finally found a hoax that MAGA isn't buying—and he's risking his credibility among his newer supporters in the manosphere by continuing to hawk it. Meanwhile, Trump may have figured out that Putin has not been nice to him. Plus, troops are still in Los Angeles, immigration laws meant for the border are…

