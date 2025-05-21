Susan Glasser: American in Name Only

On deportations and on foreign policy, the Trump administration is swapping out American values and violating everything the U.S. has stood for in exchange for kleptocracy and transactionalism with the world's worst tyrants. But at the same time, Trump can't even seem to grasp that Putin has been waging war for decades to accomplish his goals and is not interested in cutting a deal to end the bloodshed in Ukraine. Plus, the very dim appointees running our federal agencies, Elon and Marco are now trying to deny they cut food aid, and the unwelcome honorific of being a Trump historian.

Susan Glasser joins join Tim Miller.



