Live from Chicago

Adam Kinzinger joined Tim on stage in the Windy City Wednesday night to dis Chicken Trump, who's made bitcoin bros, private prisons, his family and friends—and himself—the main winners in his 'TACO' trade economy. Meanwhile, Obama's nuclear deal with Iran may be getting resurrected, and Trump finally seems to realize that Putin is a warmonger. Plus, Dems should put Qatar and El Salvador on notice that there will be a cost for their free gifts in the future, and we are the guys and girls on the white horse who will save this country.

Adam Kinzinger joins Tim Miller in Chicago.



Leave a comment

show notes

The Bulwark Podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Follow, leave us a review and ⭐⭐⭐⭐ wherever you tune in. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.