George Packer: JD, Hollow Man

Our VP used to think his path to power was through the ruling class at Yale Law School. But after 2016, he saw that his route was through Trump, so he swapped one set of elites for another. And now as a lord among the MAGA ruling class, he's embracing his true cruel, lying self—and railing against the globalists who nitpick about this silly due process thing. Meanwhile, even Elon doesn't like the bankruptcy-threatening reconciliation bill, even if it's larded with kickbacks just for him. Plus, America: stay and fight. And the biggest theft in the history of the presidency is happening every day right before our eyes.

New Mexico congresswoman Melanie Stansbury and The Atlantic's George Packer join Tim Miller.



Leave a comment

show notes

The Bulwark Podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Follow, leave us a review and ⭐⭐⭐⭐ wherever you tune in. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.