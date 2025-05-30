Adam Serwer, Lauren Egan, and Justin Jones: The Attack on Knowledge

The Trump administration is trying to exert ideological control over every knowledge-producing institution in the country. And the assault on colleges is not only about having fewer highly-educated voters, but also depriving Americans of trusted sources of information—much in the way Trump in 2020 wanted to stop counting Covid cases so it looked like he had the pandemic under control. Meanwhile, we're getting too much information about Elon's bladder control problems on his way out the door. Plus, The Bulwark's Lauren Egan and Tennessee's Justin Jones on courage, conscience, fighting a party drunk with power, and the future of the South.

The Atlantic's Adam Serwer joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod, with a side serving from our live Nashville show.

Leave a comment

show notes

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.

The Bulwark Podcast is available wherever you get podcasts and on YouTube. Add the show to your player of choice, here.