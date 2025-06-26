The Bulwark

Michael Weiss and Jonathan Cohn: Animal House at the Pentagon

Tim Miller
Jonathan Cohn
Foreign Office
Jun 26, 2025
Trump was so awestruck by Israel's intel infiltration and air supremacy over Iran, that he just had to give himself an executive producer credit. And he's casting his appointees to help create a Hollywood ending—including using his Val Kilmer-esque SecDef to spike the success of the long-teased, "secret" military operation. At the same time, Trump is ha…

