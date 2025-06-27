Nicholas Kristof: Gratuitous Cruelty

A miracle food paste that fights malnutrition in children, that taxpayers have already paid for, is collecting dust in warehouses. Donated drugs for parasitic infections remain undistributed and are nearing their expiration dates. American-purchased ambulances sit idle because they have no gas. USAID was shut down in the name of government efficiency, but instead, we've spent at least $6 billion to dismantle it—and we've killed a lot of kids in the process, despite what Elon and Marco Rubio say. Plus, Elissa Slotkin on her 'Economic War Plan,' and the challenges for Dems on housing, and connecting with the working class.

Nick Kristof and Sen. Elissa Slotkin join Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

