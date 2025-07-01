E. Jean Carroll and Sarah Longwell: Such a Bad Man

Ever the journalist, E. Jean took assiduous notes about her two civil suits against Donald Trump, the only occasions he has been held liable for his lies since he became president. And while the origin story of her cases is situated in an infamous department store dressing room, she managed to find a high comedy in the courtroom—her description of Alina Habba is one for the ages. Plus, as the reconciliation bill was moving toward final passage in the Senate, Sarah and Tim discussed the preposterous Frankenstein bill, how Republicans are not listening to their voters, and the worthlessness of Lisa Murkowski.



Sarah Longwell and E. Jean Carroll join Tim Miller.



