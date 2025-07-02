The Bulwark

Galen Druke: Americans Do Not Like Trump's Deportations

Tim Miller
and
Galen Druke
Jul 02, 2025
Trump has moved public opinion against his own immigration policy platform by sending masked agents out to nab people off the street. So, Democrats should skip the last war, and instead push for laws requiring ICE agents to show their faces and wear their names on their badge. And another no-brainer for the midterms, in light of the Big Ugly Bill: they …

