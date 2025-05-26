The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
10
12

Bill Kristol: Something Worth Fighting For

Tim Miller's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
May 26, 2025
∙ Paid
10
12
Share

Despite our missteps in some of our more recent wars, we were fighting to bring freedom, democracy, and self-governance to others. Now, Trump's mercantilist agenda is showing us what it looks like to not have an American-led world order. And even after Russia's largest aerial assault on Ukraine since the war began, he still won't threaten Putin—only Zelensky. Meanwhile, just looking at the math alone, the reconciliation bill is alarming.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller for a Memorial Day pod.

Leave a comment

show notes

The Bulwark Podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Follow, leave us a review and ⭐⭐⭐⭐ wherever you tune in. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture