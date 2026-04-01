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Shelley Fryer, Ed.D.'s avatar
Shelley Fryer, Ed.D.
44m

My mother died from melanoma. Once again, a backward and stupid decision.

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M Swanson's avatar
M Swanson
27m

Now that Noem is gone, and the regime is faltering maybe RFK Jr can be next..

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