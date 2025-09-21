The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
7
5

Russia is Openly Attacking NATO

Eric S. Edelman's avatar
Eliot A Cohen's avatar
Eric S. Edelman
and
Eliot A Cohen
Sep 21, 2025
∙ Paid
7
5
Share

Eric and Eliot discuss the perilous moment for the American Republic in which we find ourselves after the assassination of Charlie Kirk. They discuss the recent developments in the Ukraine war, including the violation of Polish and Romanian airspace by Russian drones and the extreme danger these steps represent to European security. Eliot also reports f…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture