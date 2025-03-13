Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
32
8

Sam Stein: How Do You Negotiate with Nihilists?

Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
Mar 13, 2025
∙ Paid
32
8
Share

Democrats are stuck with two terrible options: Either facilitating a government shutdown or allowing Republicans to pass a spending bill that would defund D.C.'s police and schools. Meanwhile, CEOs are getting rattled by Trump's tariff and trade-war chaos, a 'Hispanic Hibernation' is leading to job loss, and Marco Rubio is turning Hamas supporter Mahmoud Khalil into a martyr—as the campus free speech warriors go missing. Plus, California congressman Jimmy Gomez joins Tim to discuss how Dems need to finesse their 'relatable' skills, and man up against the billionaire establishment.

Sam Stein and Rep. Jimmy Gomez joins Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

show notes

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sam Stein
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Mark Hertling: Aiding and Abetting a War Criminal
  Tim Miller and Mark Hertling
Will Sommer: Across the MAGA-Verse
  Tim Miller and Will Sommer
S.E. Cupp: The Outrage Is the Point
  Tim Miller
Tom Nichols: Covid Trump 2.0
  Tim Miller
Neera Tanden and John Fetterman: They're Playing With People's Lives
  Tim Miller
Jim Acosta: Trump Can't Take the Heat
  Tim Miller and Jim Acosta
James Carville and Michael Weiss: The Whole Country Could Go Under
  Tim Miller