Justin Lee
1h

Murder. I understand that for legal or journalistic integrity reasons Adrian Carrasquillo can't refer to what's happening in detention centers as torture, and Andrew Egger can't refer to the treatment of Mr. Shah Alam as murder. But I sure as hell can!

They murdered the man. Any reasonable person would assume that dropping off a blind man in an empty parking lot in the dead of night in the freezing cold would likely result in death.

No 1 Potato Boys Fan
1h

The way I am guffawing over the Cheap Shot this morning. Thank you, I needed that this morning. Mr Shah Alam’s tragic death has me seeing red. The blatant lying ALL of yesterday from these shitty people is just incredible. It really is amazing how much this administration has radicalized me into wanting to abolish ICE. He was a legal resident! He was disabled! But Adam Serwer’s words will be the most apt descriptors of this entire era- “The cruelty is the point.”

FOLLOW UP: On Wednesday morning, I mentioned watching a panel of swing voters in the wake of the SOTU and watching one voter claim that what excited him was the $18T in investments. That “swing voter” was a far right candidate for Senate in MI a few years ago!!

