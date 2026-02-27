The Bulwark

How Three Friends Saved, and Destroyed, Hollywood
How Three Friends Saved, and Destroyed, Hollywood

Paul Fischer on his new book, ‘The Last Kings of Hollywood.’
Sonny Bunch
Feb 27, 2026
(Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for AFI)

I’m joined by Paul Fischer on this week’s episode to discuss his new book, The Last Kings of Hollywood: Coppola, Lucas, Spielberg—and the Battle for the Soul of American Cinema. It’s a fascinating look at a pivotal moment in film history, when the breakdown of the studio system gave rise to the auteurist 1970s, the first half of which was dominated by Francis Ford Coppola, only to cede the landscape to the blockbuster entertainments that George Lucas and Steven Spielberg mastered in the back half of the decade and beyond.

