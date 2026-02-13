The Bulwark

Read All About 'The Late, Great Hannibal Lecter'
Read All About 'The Late, Great Hannibal Lecter'

Brian Raftery on his new book 'Hannibal Lecter: A Life'
Sonny Bunch
Feb 13, 2026
Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter in ‘Hannibal’ (Universal/MovieStillsDB)

Remember that weird moment in the 2024 campaign cycle where Donald Trump started referring to how much he loved and identified with “the late, great Hannibal Lecter”? That was odd, right?

I discussed that and more with Brian Raftery, whose new book Hannibal Lecter: A Life is both the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the love consuming your heart and a fascinating portrait of a bizarre creation from a reclusive writer. Indeed, the most interesting part of the book is the early deep dive into the life and writing of Thomas Harris, who has given just a handful of interviews over his nearly 50-year career.

