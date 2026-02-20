The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Oscar-Nominated Doc Exposes Alabama's Brutal Prisons
Oscar-Nominated Doc Exposes Alabama's Brutal Prisons

'The Alabama Solution' directors Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman on scandalous prison conditions.
Sonny Bunch
Feb 20, 2026
This week, I’m joined by Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman to discuss their Oscar-nominated documentary, The Alabama Solution. Currently streaming on HBO, their documentary combines interviews, investigative journalism, and footage from within the prisons themselves obtained via contraband cellphones to reveal the horrible and dangerous living conditions of those serving time in the Alabama correctional system. It’s a documentary primed to shock the conscience, and I hope everyone out there watches it—even, perhaps especially, if you do not consider yourself a prison reform advocate.

You can also go to the documentary’s website, TheAlabamaSolution.com, to learn more about the deaths inside Alabama’s prisons. And if you think this is an important film and an important issue, please share it with a friend.

