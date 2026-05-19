Sarah Longwell, JVL, and Martha Raddatz: Trump Is Looting Us in Broad Daylight

Donald Trump—as a private citizen—sued our government, which he runs, and then settled the lawsuit with $1.8 billion that he stole from the U.S. Treasury. See, he needs a secret fund of taxpayer money so he can pay not only reparations to his band of Jan 6 rioters, but also to incentivize future (election) criming on his behalf. In a special emergency The Next Level (TNL), Tim, Sarah, and JVL break it all down. Plus, Martha explains how Iran’s demands for money may be why Trump won’t officially end the war. And she discusses Zelensky's resiliency, along with her new book about the 9/11 generation that fought our wars.

Martha Raddatz, Jonathan V. Last, and Sarah Longwell join Tim Miller.

show notes

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and our own MAGA culture expert, Will Sommer, will join the gang on stage at Bulwark Live: San Diego this Wednesday. And on Thursday at Bulwark Live: LA our friends Jane Coaston, Jon Favreau, Erin Ryan from Crooked Media, The Ringer’s Van Lathan and progressive commentator Brian Tyler Cohen will join Sarah, Tim and Sam on stage. Grab your seats today at TheBulwark.com/Events

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, hit the like button or leave a comment. We want to hear from you.

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.