Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Razler's avatar
Bob Razler
29m

So they will go into a swing state and execute the same ham-fisted techniques as other cities (detaining citizens, targeting anyone who isn't white). Morally bankrupt, but also political malpractice.

Katherine B Barz's avatar
Katherine B Barz
21m

Let’s see; failure in LA. Failure in Chicago. Failure in Portland, Oregon. Failure in DC. Failed in San Francisco. Failed in New York City. If this was baseball, that player would be removed permanently. Yet, this administration is going to Phoenix. And the Supreme Court does nothing. The next No Kings March should be 14 million!

