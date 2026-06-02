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Dennis Hammer's avatar
Dennis Hammer
4h

Pelley is a hero in a land bereft of them. And so are you, JVL. Keep fighting!

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Trey Harris's avatar
Trey Harris
4hEdited

All the anti-antis who were saying “well, we can’t say *for sure* Colbert was cancelled because of Trump, because they *were* losing money,¹ and late-night’s a relic in the digital age” need to just shut the hell up now.

60 Minutes was making money, was showing growth in making money, and had firm numbers showing growth in digital. It hasn’t been cancelled (yet), but Pelley said they were “murdering” it (after JVL said it — coincidence?). It isn’t about profits, folks. It’s about submission.

¹ Even that assertion that the Late Show was losing money is at best debatable, by the way, when you fully load in everything it did on all platforms including network effects. It was almost certainly *at least* a break-even or profitable show for CBS.

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