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Mark's avatar
Mark
34m

Please tell me when we decided to believe the employment numbers, after Trump gutted BLS?

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Mark Rubin's avatar
Mark Rubin
33mEdited

Where is the ad campaign? The whole effort associated with tying the slush fund to the immigration bill involved forcing Rs to pick a side. Forcing people to pick a side means nothing if nobody knows which side they chose.

Messaging should be primed. NOW!!! Time purchased during the NBA Finals (which will be watched by at least a few Texans!) Come on, Ds; this ought to be routine stuff!!!

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