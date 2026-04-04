The Bulwark

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Sharon Mudgett's avatar
Sharon Mudgett
2d

This one had my eyes leaking. What an incredible person. Rest in peace

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Sandra Brinson's avatar
Sandra Brinson
2d

Shane was an amazing young man who suffered and died far too soon. His short but amazing life leads you to be sad but also so happy that his spirit and determination to live as full of a life as possible and to leave a wonderful legacy to others was his guiding star.

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