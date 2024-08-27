On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the Megalopolis trailer disaster. (Plus: AI ranks the Across the Movie Aisle hosts!) Then they reviewed Blink Twice, a movie that prizes its message over its drama but doesn’t have a good hold on its message either. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for a bonus episode on the cultural detritus of the Obama era. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!
Should You 'Blink Twice'?
Aug 27, 2024
