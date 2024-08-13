Recently in The Bulwark:

Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a campaign rally on August 6, 2024. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

BY NOW, YOU HAVE PROBABLY HEARD some version of the controversies touching on the military service of Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic candidate for vice president—specifically relating to his retirement from the military and what he has said about his service. Here are six things to keep in mind about Walz’s military record, the issue of “stolen valor” that some Republicans have invoked, and how all this relates to our politics

IN THE THREE WEEKS SINCE Vice President Kamala Harris emerged as the likely and then presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, a number of Republican politicians and right-wing commentators—in shorthand mockery of “diversity, equity, and inclusion”—have dismissed her as a “DEI hire.” Some have complained that Joe Biden, in his vetting of running mates four years ago, promised to choose a woman. Others have alleged, falsely, that Biden promised to choose a black woman. Either way, they argue, Harris’s race and gender are the only reasons she got the job.

A Red Panda at the Cincinnati Zoo…

Happy Tuesday! We made our first trip to GABP last night, and while the Cardinals lost, the Guardians won in a thriller. We had a blast and while the outcome wasn’t what the kids were seeking, it was great to be back in a super family friendly ballpark.

To Save Conservatism From Itself… I Am Voting for Harris (David French, NYT🎁)

LIVE at 9PM: Republicans for Harris.

Back in the old neighborhood… A car plowed through her Manassas property. She says the driver offered $50K not to call police (WTOP)

Why Elon Musk’s hugely hyped X talk with Trump… was so disappointing (Anthony Fisher, MSNBC).

Decline is a choice… Richard Burr and Doug Ducey editions.

Jon Stewart on Why Trump Wants Biden Back So Badly… He's Reusing His Old Attacks.

RIP, WCBS… New York City’s Premier All-News Station Biting the Dust (The Well)

Right-wing lawmakers… are moonlighting as media stars (Matt Laslo, CJR)

Tim and Tomi…Square off on Kamala’s record on the police (and Trump’s.)

