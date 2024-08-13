Amanda Carpenter: Trump's Traumatic Month

Leave a comment

Trump may be holed up at Mar-a-Lago because he's afraid of another attempt on his life. Meanwhile, he keeps trying to take away Kamala's identity. Plus, the stunningly different way the media is handling hacked campaign docs in 2024, the threat from rando county clerks who may try to block the electoral vote count, and more from the mailbag. Amanda Carpenter joins Tim Miller.

show notes:

A.B.'s piece on Republican election officials refusing to certify a Harris win

Tim's 2021 story on voting machine tampering coming from inside the MAGA house

