Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1

Amanda Carpenter: Trump's Traumatic Month

Tim Miller
and
Amanda Carpenter
Aug 13, 2024
∙ Paid
1
Share

Leave a comment

Trump may be holed up at Mar-a-Lago because he's afraid of another attempt on his life. Meanwhile, he keeps trying to take away Kamala's identity. Plus, the stunningly different way the media is handling hacked campaign docs in 2024, the threat from rando county clerks who may try to block the electoral vote count, and more from the mailbag. Amanda Carpenter joins Tim Miller.

show notes:

A.B.'s piece on Republican election officials refusing to certify a Harris win

Tim's 2021 story on voting machine tampering coming from inside the MAGA house

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Amanda Carpenter
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Bill Kristol and Christopher Cadelago: Increasingly Unhinged
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Nate Silver: Underdog Story
  Tim Miller and Nate Silver
Adam Kinzinger: MAGA Hates America
  Tim Miller and Adam Kinzinger
Peter Callaghan and Isaac Stanley-Becker: Veep Peeks
  Tim Miller
Adam Schiff and Michael Steele: A Stabilizing Force
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: Kama-Momentum
  Tim Miller
George Conway: Crazy in a Bad Way
  Tim Miller