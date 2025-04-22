Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
4
12

Michael Steele: Your Voice Matters

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Apr 22, 2025
∙ Paid
4
12
Share

Trump and the people around him are trying to weaken our constitutional protections like due process. Because people see that the Abrego Garcia story is not about the man, but our rights, and because people keep protesting, the administration is getting rattled. We have to keep gumming up the works. Meanwhile, why aren't the Chamber of Commerce and other business groups howling while Trump single-handedly ruins our country's global economic status? Plus, our fully-grown SecDef is blaming the deep state for his troubles, even though they involve his wife, his brother, and his phone. And Dear Charleston: Please un-elect Nancy Mace.

Michael Steele joins Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

show notes

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Bill Kristol: Hegseth Keeps Proving his Unfitness
  Tim MillerWilliam Kristol, and Joe Perticone
Anne Applebaum: Everything Is a Game to Trump
  Tim Miller and Anne Applebaum
Ben Wittes: Sorry, We Still Have Due Process
  Tim Miller and Benjamin Wittes
Stephanie Ruhle: Only Trump Is Happy
  Tim Miller
Josh Barro: Total Idiocy
  Tim Miller and Josh Barro
Bill Kristol: Staring Down the Barrel
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
David Frum: It's Too Late to Stop the Pain
  Jonathan V. Last