Michael Steele: Your Voice Matters

Trump and the people around him are trying to weaken our constitutional protections like due process. Because people see that the Abrego Garcia story is not about the man, but our rights, and because people keep protesting, the administration is getting rattled. We have to keep gumming up the works. Meanwhile, why aren't the Chamber of Commerce and other business groups howling while Trump single-handedly ruins our country's global economic status? Plus, our fully-grown SecDef is blaming the deep state for his troubles, even though they involve his wife, his brother, and his phone. And Dear Charleston: Please un-elect Nancy Mace.

Michael Steele joins Tim Miller.



Leave a comment

show notes

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.