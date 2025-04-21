Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1
5

Bill Kristol: Hegseth Keeps Proving his Unfitness

Tim Miller's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Joe Perticone's avatar
Tim Miller
,
William Kristol
, and
Joe Perticone
Apr 21, 2025
∙ Paid
1
5
Share

Republican senators could have insisted on someone who was even minimally competent to run our military, but because of their spinelessness, we've now got a SecDef who can't resist texting top secret war plans. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court shows it doesn't trust the Trump administration, and judges on lower federal courts have stopped believing what its lawyers say. Plus, Joe Perticone joins from Rome to discuss the passing of Pope Francis. And the uncanny relevance of the American revolutionaries' grievances against King George.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

show notes

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Joe Perticone's avatar
Joe Perticone
Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
William Kristol's avatar
William Kristol
Recent Episodes
Anne Applebaum: Everything Is a Game to Trump
  Tim Miller and Anne Applebaum
Ben Wittes: Sorry, We Still Have Due Process
  Tim Miller and Benjamin Wittes
Stephanie Ruhle: Only Trump Is Happy
  Tim Miller
Josh Barro: Total Idiocy
  Tim Miller and Josh Barro
Bill Kristol: Staring Down the Barrel
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
David Frum: It's Too Late to Stop the Pain
  Jonathan V. Last
Andrew Weissmann and Patrick Gaspard: Naked Corruption
  Tim Miller and Andrew Weissmann