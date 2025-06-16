The Bulwark

Bill Kristol and Terry Moran: True American Spirit

Tim Miller
,
William Kristol
, and
Terry Moran
Jun 16, 2025
In contrast to the saddest military junta parade in history, millions of patriotic people took to the streets on Saturday to defend American values and principles against Trump. But the deflated birthday boy now wants to ramp up the militarization of our largest cities on a completely partisan basis to achieve his mass deportation. Meanwhile, folks on the right are showing a vicious irresponsibility about the assassination in Minnesota—Mike Lee in particular should have his head examined since he's showing a complete disregard for the truth. Plus, Terry Moran discusses his firing from ABC, his truth-telling about Stephen Miller, and how Trump is mean, but not that tough.

Terry Moran and Bill Kristol join Tim Miller.

show notes

