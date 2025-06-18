Ben Rhodes: The World We Made

Iran is in a vulnerable spot for a variety of reasons, and Israel sees this as a stars-aligning moment to decapitate the Iranian state. But if the U.S. helps out, we'll face the same questions we did with Iraq and Afghanistan: Who will run the place? As Tucker had to embarrassingly school Ted Cruz, Iran is a giant country. And it could descend into civil war or chaos—and America could be drawn into the 'catastrophic success' of regime change. Plus, MAGA fissures over foreign policy, Tulsi can't be trusted on Iran, and Dems really need to seize this black helicopter moment of masked agents snatching and arresting people, including elected officials



Ben Rhodes joins Tim Miller.

