Mark McKinnon and Dan Shapiro: Mid-Wreckage

Tim Miller
Jun 19, 2025
Because half the country so desperately wanted Trump back, we may now be on the verge of attacking Iran because the fake peacenik president wants some credit for Israel's military accomplishments against Tehran. Meanwhile, decent, hard-working people are being swept up by his anti-American deportation policy, consumers—and home buyers— are continuing to…

