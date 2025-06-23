Bill Kristol: Trump Is Not the Right Man for a Crisis

Tim and Bill may have different takes on the wisdom of the U.S. bombing of Iran's nuclear sites—and on potential regime change—but they see eye-to-eye on the risks of Trump's ego and his incapable advisers in a dangerous situation. And where is the missing enriched uranium? Meanwhile, Stephen Miller's masked goons violently assaulted an immigrant landscaper and father of three Marines in Southern California. Plus, the trans military ban is un-American, local anti-trans laws are trampling all over parents' rights, and why didn't the moderate Dem establishment circle the wagons around a candidate who could've knocked Cuomo out of contention?

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

show notes

