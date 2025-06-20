Mark Cuban: Character Is Destiny

What if it had been a Harris-Cuban ticket in 2024? Well, it turns out the billionaire entrepreneur had been seriously considered for the VP slot—and we can all dream of a potentially different outcome in the election. Meanwhile, the current guy in the Oval Office is failing spectacularly at the number one job of a president: to reduce the stress of the American people, and to communicate trust and hope. Plus, the Dems need to market their policies better, why much of the business community capitulates to Trump, a debate over AI, is Thiel trying to undermine the dollar, meme coins are the scum of the earth, Bluesky needs to let people fight—and the joy of shooting hoops with the kids.

Mark Cuban joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

