Mark Cuban: Harris Camp Asked For VP Vetting Papers

Last summer, during the height of the presidential campaign—not the Biden v. Trump one, the Harris v. Trump one—I heard a rumor while in the MSNBC green room. Mark Cuban, the former owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Shark Tank stalwart, and indefatigable Democratic surrogate, had been asked to submit VP vetting papers by the Harris campaign.

I never was able to nail down the rumor—until now. In an interview Thursday, Cuban confirmed that he was, indeed, asked. He also said that he declined the offer because his vetting book would be too long and it wasn’t worth the trouble for someone who, in his own admission, would not be “very good as the number-two person.”

Beyond raising the tantalizing possibility of what the 2024 campaign could have been, Cuban also addressed a wide variety of other matters: his plan to fix health care, the Trump report card, AI, crypto, Nikola Jokic, and whether there’s a chance he might try to run for president himself in 2028.

Check out the preview clip and tune in tomorrow for the full interview.


