Bill Kristol: Creepy and Wrong

The Trump administration keeps showing it's sooo tough on immigration that it deported three U.S. citizen children, arrested the wife of a member of the Coast Guard because her visa expired, and perp-walked an allegedly immigrant-concealing Wisconsin judge in handcuffs—instead of showing her the kind of deference Trump received over the course of his four indictments. Plus, the wildly wealthy jackasses behind Trump, the missing cargo ships at the ports, and Scott Pelley at 60 Minutes shows how it's done

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.



Leave a comment

show notes

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.