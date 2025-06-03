The Bulwark

Catherine Rampell: Slow Burn

Jun 03, 2025
Jamie Dimon is spooked about the bond market, business uncertainty about tariffs is dragging the economy, and it seems like no politician will get serious about our nation's debt until it's too late. Meanwhile, Republicans don't even like their own spending bill since they only lie about it—it's just in service of making Trump happy. Plus, Stephen Miller reportedly wants ICE to step up raids at businesses, the immigrant brain drain is bad for America, and the antisemitism coming from the left and right is pretty scary for Jews.

Catherine Rampell joins Tim Miller.

show notes

