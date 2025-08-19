The Bulwark

David Kirkpatrick: Trump's Self-Enrichment

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Aug 19, 2025
∙ Paid
11
5
Share

Back in the day, Trump used to puff up his wealth to get on the Forbes list. Lately though, he doesn't talk about how much money he has, especially now that he and his family have pocketed an estimated $3.4 billion off his time in the White House. The bulk of those billions comes from various crypto-related ventures—and money from foreign nationals and …

