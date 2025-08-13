Jason Calacanis: Anarcho Capitalism

Tim Cook groveling to Trump with a golden trophy and a dash of MAGA identity politics is probably a sign that we are not currently living in a healthy free-market economy. But business leaders apparently prefer pathetically sucking up to a president than feeling snubbed by one, like they did with Biden. And despite the sluggish job growth, rising prices, and tariff uncertainty, they also say the economy is absolutely totally better than it was in 2024— because they are heavily invested in the TACO rule. Plus, crypto advice, morality never gets in the way of a solid balance sheet, and a debate over whether Trump is dialing back his masked-men deportation regime. Also, is Sam Altman trying to make ChatGPT addictive?



Jason Calacanis joins Tim Miller to shed light on what the business world is thinking right now.

Leave a comment

Show notes:

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.

The Bulwark Podcast is available wherever you get podcasts and on YouTube. Add the show to your player of choice, here.