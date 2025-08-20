The Bulwark

Adam Kinzinger: Don't Feed the Dictator

Tim Miller's avatar
Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Adam Kinzinger
Aug 20, 2025
3
8
Russia is losing the war in Ukraine. More than 1 million Russian troops have been killed or injured, and it's been estimated that it would take another four years and 2 million more soldiers for Putin to conquer the Donbas region. So no, Ben Shapiro, getting Ukraine to sacrifice the region in return for some kind of security guarantee would not be a "ma…

