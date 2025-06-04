Rahm Emanuel: Trump Is a Chump

The lovelorn TACO trader has been hanging by the phone at 2am hoping China's Xi will call him to make a tariff deal. But that call is not coming without America paying a very high price— because world leaders know that Trump is a feckless, desperate negotiator. Meanwhile, Republicans are blowing off Elon's take-down of the reconciliation bill and prepping to turn themselves into roadkill in the midterms. Plus, Scranton Joe went missing in the White House, and the Dems need to stop listening to the very smart and very sophisticated (202) babies who think sharing the right pronoun is more important than kids actually knowing what a pronoun is.

Rahm Emanuel joins Tim Miller.



Action for Andry: Protest at SCOTUS at 5pm Friday, followed by Free Andry live show

