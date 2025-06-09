Ta-Nehisi Coates: A Natural Human Reaction

Trump and Stephen Miller wanted a backlash against the immigration raids, because even they know that humans will respond when the federal government is snatching people off the street. But the tenor of modern protests is not going to be like the Civil Rights Movement, because activists back then were trained to suppress their natural inclination to defend themselves. Plus, the key role of culture in politics, Dems have to show that the state does good things, and it's the 10th anniversary of Ta-Nehisi's landmark book, “Between the World and Me.” And in a special bonus segment from our live show last Friday for audio listeners, Tim interviews Andry's lawyer and explains why he's been so moved by the case to free Andry from CECOT.



Ta-Nehisi Coates and attorney Lindsay Toczylowski



