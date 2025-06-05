Matt Yglesias: Elon's Smash and Grab

Trump's and Musk's very public breakup may be amusing, but don't lose sight of the fact that DOGE was a failure—despite what the manosphere says. Elon's ego trip found no fraud and cut only a minor amount of spending. But those cuts are meaningfully hurting the global poor as well as scientific research at home. And now, Republicans are trying the same kind of DOGE sleight of hand on their spending bill, largely under the radar. Meanwhile, Megan McCain is getting in on the snake-oil gravy train, and the Epstein conspiracists may have it backwards. Plus, a deep dive into how Dems can win red states, fight the culture wars, and show how they're looking out for the little guy.

