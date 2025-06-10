Bill Kristol: People Should Be Mad

Where is Obama? Where is George W. Bush? A Marine battalion and the National Guard have been deployed in response to a spark Trump set off by sweeping up people who aren't doing anything illegal besides being present here. And the administration may ramp up the tension if it uses the military for domestic law enforcement purposes. At least Gavin is finally angry. Plus, MAGA is built around conspiracists and conspiracy theories, so RFK Jr can do what he wants with vaccines because he's only making doctors and public health experts mad—constituents Trump couldn't care less about.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.



