Sam Stein: The Divorce

Elon went nuclear, accusing Trump of being a pedo, taking credit for his election victory, and calling for his impeachment. Trump in return may try to destroy Musk's businesses, or worse. While the public feud is entertaining—Thursday was one of the best days for Twitter and Steve Bannon—their meltdown is also frightening. It shows that we are at the mercy of two emotionally unstable men who can blackmail each other. Of course, Republicans and Fox desperately want the clash to end, because for starters, it could complicate the passage of a tax and spending bill that only Stephen Miller can love. Plus, JD is still a wimp, and Howard Lutnick is still a fool.

Sam Stein joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

