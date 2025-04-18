Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
17
18

Anne Applebaum: Everything Is a Game to Trump

Tim Miller's avatar
Anne Applebaum's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Anne Applebaum
Apr 18, 2025
∙ Paid
17
18
Share

Sen. Van Hollen showed that Congress actually does have agency, and a federal judge finally scorched the administration in crystal-clear language about how it's violating the essence of our constitutional republic. But the White House is just treating the whole Abrego Garcia affair like it's a joke. Meanwhile, Trump is elevating his own businesses over the nation's, and is quickly adopting the kleptocratic models of Russia and China—while overlooking the fact that the Chinese have maintained a functional and competent government. Plus, children all over the world are going to die because Elon wants our money to go to his companies, and Marco signaled that the big talker who promised to end the Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours is ready to give up and walk away.

Anne Applebaum joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

Leave a comment

show notes

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Anne Applebaum's avatar
Anne Applebaum
Writes Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum Subscribe
Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Ben Wittes: Sorry, We Still Have Due Process
  Tim Miller and Benjamin Wittes
Stephanie Ruhle: Only Trump Is Happy
  Tim Miller
Josh Barro: Total Idiocy
  Tim Miller and Josh Barro
Bill Kristol: Staring Down the Barrel
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
David Frum: It's Too Late to Stop the Pain
  Jonathan V. Last
Andrew Weissmann and Patrick Gaspard: Naked Corruption
  Tim Miller and Andrew Weissmann
Catherine Rampell: Trump's Tariffmageddon
  Tim Miller