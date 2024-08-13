The Bulwark
'The Instigators,' a Perfect Streaming Picture
'The Instigators,' a Perfect Streaming Picture

Plus: What's the deal with Joaquin Phoenix?
Sonny Bunch
Aug 13, 2024
Before we get started: we have a Bulwark Live event in Dallas on September 5 featuring Sarah, Tim, Bill, and special guest Adam Kinzinger (as well as myself), and then a bunch of us will be down in Austin on September 6 and 7 as part of the Texas Tribune Festival. Come hang out! — SB

‘The Instigators’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Joaquin Phoenix’s puzzling decision to abandon Todd Haynes’s film at the last minute. Then they review Doug Liman’s new film starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, The Instigators, which is streaming now on AppleTV+. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for a bonus episode about the Paris Olympics and the state of streaming. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Sonny Bunch
